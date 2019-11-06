Stolen Saddle

Calgary Police Service

We are seeking your assistance to help us find some unique property that was recently stolen.

Sometime between October 8 – 16, 2019, unknown culprits entered a detached garage in the 2200 block of 9 Avenue N.W. Once inside, they stole a prize trophy saddle, along with an inflatable boat, a collection of fly fishing gear, and other miscellaneous sporting goods. The saddle has significant sentimental value to the family and we are hoping to get it back for them.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this saddle is asked to contact police by calling the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through iTunes or Google Play.

19448429 / 5516