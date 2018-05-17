Stolen Vehicle Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision - Gateway Gazette

Cochrane, AB – On May 15, 2018 at approximately noon, the Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a serious two vehicle collision on highway 1A near the Ghost Dam. Prior to police arrival there were witness reports advising the occupants from one of the vehicles were fleeing from the scene. Upon police arrival, the immediate investigation determined that the black Audi Q7 was a stolen vehicle (from rural Cochrane) and that the Audi Q7 had just stolen fuel from the Ghost Dam service station. The Audi Q7 was attempting to depart the gas station parking lot quickly when it struck a westbound silver Ford Fusion driven by a 36 year old female from Morley. The female driver of the Ford Fusion was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries. All occupants from the Audi Q7 vehicle were caught a short time later, uninjured.

Tarensa Marie Kootenay (27) of Morley has been charged with:

· One count of Possession of Stolen Property over $5000

· One count of Theft under $5000

· One count of Fail to Remain at the Scene of a Collision

· Two counts of Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

· One count of Fail to Obey Stop Sign.

Karine Leora Beaver (26) of Morley has been charged with:

· 2 counts of Fail to Comply with an Undertaking

Kootenay is scheduled to appear in Airdrie Court on May 17, 2018 and Beaver is scheduled to appear in Cochrane Court on May 29, 2018.

The RCMP would like to thank the witnesses on scene for their assistance prior to police arrival “they were paying attention and able to provide the responding officers with details on the whereabouts of the occupants that fled” said Cst. Kary Moore of the Cochrane RCMP.

The Cochrane RCMP would encourage the public to report crimes that have been committed, no matter how small. This feeds into the RCMP’s larger intelligence picture.

Anyone with information regarding this motor vehicle collision are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000. If you have information about this, or any other crime(s), and you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do it.) You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.