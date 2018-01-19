Stop Smoking. Breathe Easier

It takes practice and time to quit smoking, but it can be done, and the benefits of stopping smoking are worth the effort. There are many ways to quit smoking, such as the "cold turkey" method or a system to gradually taper off smoking. Each person is unique, and different strategies work better for different people.
Smoking cessation medications include nicotine chewing pieces (gum), the nicotine patch, nicotine inhaler,oral sprays, nicotine lozenges, bupropion, and varenicline. Research shows that when used as directed and combined with support groups or counselling, these medications can increase your chance of success. Speak to your doctor or pharmacist about which medications may be appropriate for you.
Group programs usually involve meeting small groups of people who are all trying to quit smoking. Group support programs have proven one of the most successful methods for quitting smoking. Qualified health professionals lead some group programs, and these tend to be more effective. Contact your local public health department to locate any smoking cessation groups active in your community.
Individual counselling programs range from brief advice and counselling offered by a health care professional to intensive counselling available through specialty clinics. These clinics are not available everywhere, but are especially helpful for certain smokers. Talk to your doctor about whether individual counselling is an appropriate option for you.
The process of quitting smoking may be hard, but it can be done!
Here are some tips to help you quit:
