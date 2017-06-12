Some Stories of the Alberta Lifesavers Recognized by St. John Ambulance

On Saturday June 10th, 2017, over 40 lifesavers from across Alberta were recognized by St. John Ambulance at their annual Lifesaving awards ceremony held at Government House in Edmonton. Stories of everyday friends, family and strangers exhibiting the true spirit of generosity and bravery in the face adversity marked the day.

These inspiring and captivating stories remind us that proper training in first aid and CPR can make a significant difference in the continuum of care.

Some examples of many powerful stories and individuals recognized on Saturday:

Maslyn Dansereau On January 15, 2016 in Nisku, Alberta, Maslyn Dansereau heard a loud thump come from downstairs. She raced to the basement and found her father face-down on the floor, unconscious and without pulse. 911 was called and Ms. Dansereau immediately started CPR. She continued this life saving intervention until Emergency Services arrived and took over care. Her father was transported to hospital for further treatment. Maslyn Dansereau is to be commended for her quick actions and for her knowledge and use of first aid in helping to save her father’s life.

Andrew Pearson On February 1, 2016 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Andrew Pearson a firefighter, was vacationing with his young daughter. While at the beach he noticed a young boy struggling in the surf. Without hesitation he ran into the water to rescue the boy. As he was carrying the boy to shore, he noticed a man struggling in the water. He handed the boy over to a woman on the beach and immediately went back into the water to help the man who, as it happened, was the boy’s father. With the help of another bystander, Mr. Pearson assisted the father to shore. Once on shore, Andrew quickly assessed the son and father and determined they suffered no ill effects from their ordeal. Andrew Pearson is to be commended for his selfless actions and for his heroic efforts to save lives.

Congratulations and thank you to all the 2017 Lifesaving Awards Recipients! Thomas Loraas, Edmonton

Maslyn Dansereau, Leduc County

Morgan Turgeon, Edmonton

Jeffrey Mason, Edmonton

Cst. Bryan Alm, Edmonton

Janelle Dunahee, Edmonton

Zach Sobchyshyn, Edmonton

Kevin Zylstra, Edmonton

Chris Kirk, Edmonton

Tyler Funk, Edmonton

Chelsea Serink, Edmonton

Cst. Amanda Thompson, Edmonton

Karen Dypolt, Strathmore

Hans Van Ginhoven, Edmonton

Jacquelyn MacLeod, Penhold Cst.

Tammy Buchberger, Edmonton

Richard Tustain, Cochrane

Dallas O’Donoghue, Edmonton

Lionel Pereira, Edmonton

Cst. Justin Figeat, Edmonton

Jeffrey Ingersoll, Whitecourt

Dianne Dallyn, Edmonton

Cst. Jonathan Metivier, Edmonton

Cst. Kayla Hurd, Edmonton

Darryl Clare, Edmonton

John Thorpe, Edmonton

Nicholas Junor, Langdon

David Cherwonogrodzky, Edmonton

Andrew Pearson, St Albert

Gerald O’Connell, Calgary

Fred Walter, Calgary

Cst. Clayton Schultz, Edmonton

Berney Bedyk, Edmonton About St. John Ambulance Since 1883 St. John Ambulance has provided Canadians with the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art First Aid and CPR training. With programs for business, individuals and communities St. John Ambulance first aid and CPR courses provide life-saving skills and support to communities across Canada.

