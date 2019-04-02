Storm Water and Sewer Smoke Tests to Take Place Again Near Emerson Lake, High River - Gateway Gazette

Storm water and sewer smoke tests to take place again near Emerson Lake April 4-5

HIGH RIVER, AB: Calgary Sewer Scope will once again be performing non-toxic smoke testing in the storm water and sanitary sewers near Emerson Lake starting at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 4. The first set of tests performed in February were inconclusive, likely due to the extreme cold and snow covering the opening.

Once again, the Town’s Utilities Division will be hand-delivering letters to residents located between 9 Avenue and 5 Avenue S.E. and 5A Street and 9 Street S.E. (see attached map). The Town of High River Fire Department and local emergency services have also been advised that smoke testing will be taking place in the area.

The Town would like to remind residents that while the tests are being completed there may be a presence of smoke coming out of plumbing vent roof stacks. This is completely normal and is not a cause for alarm. If the plumbing systems of area homes or businesses are adequate and drain traps are full of water, smoke should not be seen indoors.

Questions or concerns can be directed to field representatives from Calgary Sewer Scope and Town Utilities who will be on-site during the smoke tests. Any other questions can be directed to Town Operations at (403) 652-4657.