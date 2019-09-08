Strathcona County Proud to Host Inaugural Social Summit - Gateway Gazette

Strathcona County is inviting community leaders, innovators and change agents from across Alberta to attend its first Social Summit, themed From Isolation to Connection, where participants will explore how to inspire a community-authored approach for building connections and overall feelings of inclusion.

The two-day conference, taking place in the County’s Community Centre (401 Festival Lane, Sherwood Park) from December 9 to 10, 2019, features renowned speakers including Cheryl Strayed, author of “Wild” and “Tiny Beautiful Things”, Netflix sensation Dr. Timothy Caulfield, Canada Research Chair in Health and Policy, along with Dr. Jody Carrington, speaker and author of “Kids These Days”. These leaders will address the impacts of isolation, while also sharing strategies for creating and enhancing connection.

Loneliness and social isolation are an emerging public health problem, on par with smoking and obesity as a key contributor to shortened lifespans and poor quality of life. An increasingly digital society is presenting additional challenges to meaningful connection. Addressing the emerging problems of loneliness and social isolation could also be one of the strongest steps towards reducing crime, poverty, addiction and improving relationships, productivity and building stronger neighbourhoods and communities.

Summit participants will come away with research-supported insights, confidence to try something new and a commitment to one new action to address social inclusion in their community. Through this important work, communities can build intentional practices to create places where people are connected to one another, while valuing and respecting individual differences.

Early bird ticket prices of $250 are in effect until October 1. Regular ticket prices of $325 apply afterwards. Student and not-for-profit bursaries are available, visit Strathcona.ca/Summit for more information.

The Social Summit promises to inspire innovators from a wide variety of backgrounds, including elected officials, educators, healthcare professionals, psychologists, social workers, counsellors, law enforcement, emergency responders, not-for-profit professionals and others.



The Social Summit catalyzes Strathcona County’s Social Framework’s community-created outcome of connectedness and inclusion, and supports recent efforts toward diversity and inclusion.

For more information about the Social Summit and Strathcona County’s Social Framework’s community-authored approach to connectedness and inclusion, visit Strathcona.ca/SocialSummit or call 780-464-4044.

Set in the centre of Alberta’s energy and agricultural heartland, Strathcona County is a thriving, successful and vibrant community of over 98,000 residents. Strathcona County is made up of the urban area of Sherwood Park and a large adjacent rural area of farms, acreages and smaller hamlets. It is home to 75 per cent of hydrocarbon processing in Western Canada. Strathcona County is a leader in environmental conservation, and 55 per cent of its land is within the UNESCO Beaver Hills Biosphere. With a focus on economic, governance, social, cultural and environmental sustainability, Strathcona County is committed to balancing the unique needs of its diverse community.