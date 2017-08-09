Strathmore RCMP – Assistance to Locate Missing Man

Strathmore, Alberta – Strathmore RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 22-year-old Dillon Warren Redcrow who was last seen at Leroy’s Motor Inn in Strathmore on August 6th.

Dillon is described as:

-Indigenous male

-183 cm tall

-73 Kg

-Brown hair

-Brown eyes

Dillon is known to frequent Calgary, Strathmore and Siksika First Nation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dillon Redcrow is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

if you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

