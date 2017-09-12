Strathmore RCMP – Attempted Child Abduction Unfounded

Strathmore, Alta. – Strathmore RCMP would like to address community safety concerns in the wake of a recent social media post about an attempted Child Abduction.

Strathmore RCMP began an investigation on September 7, 2017 when they received information about an attempted child abduction in the town of Strathmore. The incident has been thoroughly investigated and has since been deemed as unfounded, therefore does not present a public risk.

If you have any information about any crime, please call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

