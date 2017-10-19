Strathmore RCMP – Fatal Collision Highway 1

UPDATE – Fatal Collision Highway 1

Strathmore, AB – Traffic flow on Highway 1 has returned to normal. Traffic is no longer being diverted.

Preliminary investigation has reveal that a vehicle was travelling east bound in the westbound lanes of Highway 1, west of Chestermere near Rainbow Lake Road, causing a head on collision. The drivers, and lone occupants of both vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. The victims are a 27 year old man from Chestermere and a 30 year old man from Calgary.

The collision remains under investigation and all possible contributing factors to the collision are being considered.

The names of the deceased will not be released.

October 18, 2017

Fatal Collision Highway 1

Strathmore, AB – The Strathmore RCMP and EMS are currently at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 1 between Calgary and Chestermere. All westbound traffic on Highway 1 is being diverted off Highway 1 and through Chestermere.

Strathmore RCMP expect that traffic will be diverted for several hours and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:50pm. The drivers of two motor vehicles have been pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was injured. The RCMP Collision Analyst has been contacted and is currently en route.

No other details are available at this time. Updates will be provided when additional information becomes available.

