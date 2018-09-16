Strathmore RCMP Investigate a Fatal Dog Attack - Gateway Gazette

Strathmore RCMP Investigate a Fatal Dog Attack

By Contributor

Sep 16
Strathmore, Alberta – A 49 year old female has died following a dog attack at a residence near the community of Langdon in Rockyview County.  The incident took place on September 15 shortly after 6:00 P.M.  The dog, a boxer pitbull cross, initially attacked a three year old female toddler before turning on the victim.  EMS and emergency crews converged on the residence but the victim was pronounced dead on scene.  The toddler was transported with serious non-life threatening injuries to hospital.
The dog, along with a second dog in the residence, has been quarantined in Calgary and will be monitored.
The victim in this case was the owner of the dog and the attack took place in the victim’s residence. Witnesses to the incident report that the dog had not shown previous signs of aggression and was otherwise well behaved.
