Strathmore RCMP Investigate Tampered Halloween Candy Incident - Gateway Gazette

Strathmore, AB – The Strathmore RCMP are investigating a report of Halloween candy that appears to have been tampered with.

Upon returning home from Trick-or-Treating, a young girl opened a Rice Crispy treat to find a needle inside the candy. The young girl alerted her mother who inspected the candy to find a one inch pin inserted through the square. The plastic wrapper appeared to have been opened and re-sealed with glue.

Investigators have conducted inquiries in the area where it was believed the candy was received, but none of the homes were handing-out Rice Crispy treats on Halloween. It is currently unknown exactly where the candy was received.

This incident, although similar in nature, does not appear to be related to reports of tampered Halloween candy in Devon and Thorsby Alberta.