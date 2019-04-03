Strathmore RCMP Investigating Collision Involving a School Bus - Gateway Gazette

Strathmore, Alta. – On April 2, 2019, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Strathmore RCMP responded to a collision involving a school bus and truck on Township Road 240 near Range Road 255 in Wheatland County, Alta.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that an eastbound truck struck the rear end of the school bus, which was stopped picking up students. The school bus was pushed forward striking a student with the mirror of the school bus resulting in minor injuries. The student was accessed at the scene by EMS and released.

The female driver of the truck was transported to hospital via STARS with serious life threatening injuries. The male passenger of the pickup was transported to hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

No other students on the school bus were injured.

Strathmore RCMP and a RCMP collision analyst are investigating

The matter remains under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.