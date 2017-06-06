Strathmore RCMP Respond to Firearms Complaint

By Gateway Gazette

Jun 06

Strathmore, AB – Shortly before 1:00 P.M on 2017-06-05 the Strathmore RCMP responded to a firearms complaint originating in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club on Brent Boulevard in Strathmore.  The complaint came from students and staff of Crowther Memorial Junior High.  Police attended immediately and Crowther Memorial Junior High School went into lock down procedures.  The RCMP were able to identify the suspect from witness statements.  A short time later Strathmore RCMP were able to locate the suspect and made three arrests of individuals believed related to this incident.  Crowther Memorial Junior High School was immediately notified after the arrest and the lock down procedures were removed.

Subscribe to the Gateway Gazette FREE Daily Digest!

You'll receive an email each morning with the headlines and a short excerpt of the articles posted the previous day.

Prefer a weekly digest option? Click ﻿﻿Here

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Airdrie Rural RCMP Respond to Child Drowning in Delacour – *UPDATE*

Okotoks RCMP – Suspected Arson at Abandoned House

Wildrose Motion Would Split up NDP’s Omnibus Labour Bill, Protect Workers and the Economy

Alberta RCMP Officer Receives Award for Outstanding Service to the Community

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Have your Say on Cannabis Legalization Next Post Strathmore RCMP Respond to Firearms Complaint
%d bloggers like this: