Strathmore RCMP Respond to Firearms Complaint

Strathmore, AB – Shortly before 1:00 P.M on 2017-06-05 the Strathmore RCMP responded to a firearms complaint originating in the parking lot of the Strathmore Curling Club on Brent Boulevard in Strathmore. The complaint came from students and staff of Crowther Memorial Junior High. Police attended immediately and Crowther Memorial Junior High School went into lock down procedures. The RCMP were able to identify the suspect from witness statements. A short time later Strathmore RCMP were able to locate the suspect and made three arrests of individuals believed related to this incident. Crowther Memorial Junior High School was immediately notified after the arrest and the lock down procedures were removed.

