Strathmore RCMP – Strathmore Man Faces Child Pornography Charges

Strathmore, Alta. – An investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team(ALERT) and Strathmore RCMP has resulted in child pornography charges against an 18-year-old Strathmore resident.

The Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit and the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) began their investigation in August 2016 after being notified about the sharing of child pornography on social media.

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, with assistance from Strathmore RCMP, 18-year-old Marvin Agboro was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

Accessing Child Pornography

Possessing Child Pornography

Making Child Pornography Available

Marvin Agboro was subsequently released on a Recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court on May 16, 2017. In the meantime, Mr. Agboro is also required to abide by numerous strict conditions assigned by a Justice of the Peace.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact their local police or cybertip.ca.

ICE is an integrated team consisting of Calgary Police, Edmonton Police, Lethbridge Police, Medicine Hat Police, and RCMP officers, and investigates offences involving child pornography, any computer-related child sexual abuse, child luring over the Internet, voyeurism involving victims under the age of 18, and child sex trade/tourism.

