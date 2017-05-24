Strathmore RCMP – Suspicious Person Call Leads to Arrest for Stolen Vehicle

Strathmore, Alberta – A suspicious person complaint once again lead to police recovering stolen property after finding two people in a stolen vehicle in a rural area on Range Road 254.

On May 22, Strathmore RCMP responded to a call of a suspicious person in rural Wheatland County. A young man had approached an area resident asking to use a phone. After the phone call, the resident felt something wasn’t quite right and placed a call to the RCMP. Officers arrived to find Kurtis Goett along with a female youth, in a stolen vehicle that had become stuck. Both were arrested without incident.

19-year-old Kurtis Goett, from Strathmore, has been charged with possession of stolen property as well as failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. He has been remanded to custody and is set to make a bail appearance in Calgary Provincial Court on May 24.

Due to provisions of the youth criminal justice act, the female cannot be identified.

“This is just another example of how the public helps us every day to keep our communities safe,” says RCMP Corporal Curtis Peters.” If you see something that you think is suspicious, call us. Incidents like this happen every day and you never know which call will help solve a crime.”

