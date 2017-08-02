Strathmore RCMP – Update – Charges sworn after dog dragged behind car

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges have been laid against a woman and a man following an incident that led to a dog being put down on July 2nd.

Melinda Harris**, age 40, of Calgary has been charged with one count of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code. She is scheduled to make a first appearance in Strathmore Provincial Court on August 15.

True Underwood**, age 20, has also been charged with one count of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an Animal contrary to Section 445.1 of the Criminal Code. Mr. Underwood’s whereabouts are unknown and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on this charge.

Background – Original Release:

Strathmore RCMP – Woman arrested after dog dragged behind car on Highway 1

Strathmore, Alberta – Charges are pending against a Calgary woman following complaints of a dog being dragged behind a vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway.

On July 2, shortly after noon, Strathmore RCMP were contacted by CP Police to report a dog in distress. The CP police member was stopped along Highway 1 when a motorist approached them and said that they had seen a black Pontiac Vibe dragging a dog on a leash down the highway near Range Road 270. The civilian reported that the car and dog were last seen driving towards Langdon on Highway 797. Strathmore RCMP and CP Police made patrols in the area but were unable to locate the vehicle or the dog.

Later, at 6:40 pm, Strathmore RCMP received a second call for service. This time a civilian reported that there was a suspicious vehicle with an injured dog tied to it, in a field off of Range Road 265 and Township Road 242. Officers attended and confirmed the vehicle matched the description from the earlier complaint. The critically injured dog leashed to the car suffering and from injuries consistent with having been dragged behind it. The driver of the car was not present.

Members of the Strathmore RCMP transported the dog, believed to be a border collie cross, to an emergency veterinary clinic. Unfortunately, the veterinarian determined that the animal’s injuries were too extensive and it had to be euthanised.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 40 year old Calgary woman who was the driver and owner of the vehicle. The woman was released from custody on a Promise to Appear in Strathmore Court on August 15. The woman’s name cannot be released as the charge of Causing Unnecessary Suffering to an animal contrary to section 445.1 of the Criminal Code is pending.

Anyone who witnessed these events is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.

** Released in accordance with the Federal Privacy Act and Regulations, exception 69(2) / ** Partagé en conformité avec la Loi Fédérale sur la Protection des Renseignements Personnels et Règlement, exception 69(2)

