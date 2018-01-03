Strengthening Seniors Care in Hinton

The Mountain View Centre in Hinton will soon deliver public care and services for seniors after being purchased by Alberta Health Services (AHS).

The Mountain View Centre has 37 supportive living suites and a 15-space dementia care cottage, designed to create a home-like setting for residents with dementia. The facility was previously run by the Good Samaritan Society, but will now be operated by AHS.

“Helping seniors age in the communities they call home, close to their families and support networks, is a priority for our government. For years, the community of Hinton has faced uncertainty and frustration after the previous government cut service levels and downgraded seniors care. We’re committed to helping Alberta seniors age with dignity close to home and this decision honours that commitment.” ~Sarah Hoffman, Minister of Health

“Making sure seniors and others with specific needs have a place to live where they’re supported and comfortable is something I’ve been working on personally for many years. It’s a cause close to my heart and I’m proud our government is moving forward to provide greater supports for seniors care in Hinton.” ~Eric Rosendahl, MLA, West Yellowhead

There will be no layoffs as a result of the sale and staffing levels at the facility will remain the same. AHS staff will take over nursing support, personal care and recreational and social programming, in addition to the case management they already provide.

AHS will work to identify the community’s needs for long-term care spaces at the facility and will develop a plan to address those needs.

“Improving seniors care in Hinton is something I care very deeply about. I’ve been working to give a voice to elderly residents who deserve to live in comfort. I watched how reductions in care affected the well-being of my mother-in-law more than a decade ago. I’m so happy to see the provincial government take steps to bring long-term care back to Hinton.” ~Lynda Jonson, Resident Care Foundation

“Tis the season of giving and the gift of knowing our loved ones are well cared for in our community is a tremendous relief.” ~Jan Munn, chair, Resident Family Council, Mountain View Centre

“We look forward to working with the community, staff, residents and their families during this transition. This decision provides stability for Mountain View Centre and we’re proud to support the care and well-being of seniors and others with high needs from Hinton and surrounding communities as we move forward.” ~Greg Cummings, chief zone officer, AHS North Zone

AHS is expected to take full ownership of the site by March 31, 2018.