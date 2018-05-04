Strengthening Ties with North American Partners - Gateway Gazette

Alberta’s role as a major North American economic partner will be at the centre of Premier Rachel Notley’s mission to Arizona from May 3-6.

Premier Notley will be co-chairing the 2018 Summit of North American Governors and Premiers in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Alberta has key expertise and experience to share with leaders across North America. Being at the table will help strengthen our relationships with counterparts in the U.S. and Mexico to help expand trade and market opportunities, while ensuring continued support for our highly integrated supply chains and economies.” ~Rachel Notley, Premier

During her mission, the Premier will:

deliver remarks and participate in several sessions focused on North America’s role in a globalized economy

participate in a Canada-Arizona Business Council NAFTA roundtable

attend formal receptions for governors and premiers

meet with several U.S. and Mexico governors

The mission is an opportunity to promote continued cooperation between the three nations and focus on economic development and trade, innovations in infrastructure and supply-chain management, workforce development and investment.

Before returning to Edmonton, Premier Notley will meet individually with governors from Mexico and several U.S. states.

The estimated cost of the Arizona mission for the Premier, three political staff, one government official and a security detail is $28,000.

Itinerary for Premier Rachel Notley*

Thursday, May 3 Travel to Scottsdale, Arizona Friday, May 4 Participate in Canada-Arizona Business Council roundtable on NAFTA

Attend Celebrate Canada’s Provinces and Territories reception for governors and premiers Saturday, May 5 Governors and premiers breakfast

Participate in several working sessions as part of the Summit of North American Governors and Premiers

Bilateral meetings with several U.S. and Mexico governors

Participate in business leaders roundtable

Attend Viva Mexico dinner for governors and premiers Sunday, May 6 Travel to Edmonton

*Subject to change.