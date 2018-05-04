Strengthening Ties with North American Partners - Gateway Gazette

Premier Notley will be co-chairing the 2018 Summit of North American Governors and Premiers in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Alberta has key expertise and experience to share with leaders across North America. Being at the table will help strengthen our relationships with counterparts in the U.S. and Mexico to help expand trade and market opportunities, while ensuring continued support for our highly integrated supply chains and economies.”
~Rachel Notley, Premier
During her mission, the Premier will:
The mission is an opportunity to promote continued cooperation between the three nations and focus on economic development and trade, innovations in infrastructure and supply-chain management, workforce development and investment.
Before returning to Edmonton, Premier Notley will meet individually with governors from Mexico and several U.S. states.
The estimated cost of the Arizona mission for the Premier, three political staff, one government official and a security detail is $28,000.
*Subject to change.