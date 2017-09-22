Strong Investor Interest in Renewables Program

Alberta moves one step closer to its target of 30 per cent renewable energy by 2030 as round one of the Renewable Electricity Program enters the request for proposals stage.

The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has invited national and international companies to participate in the final stage of the competition. A total of 29 projects qualified to advance to the request for proposals stage, representing approximately 10 times the number of megawatts targeted for the first round.

Successful bidders will provide a target of 400 megawatts of renewable electricity at the lowest cost to consumers, or enough to power up to 170,000 homes. The projects are required to be operational by the end of 2019.

In total, the Renewable Electricity Program will support the development of 5,000 megawatts of renewable electricity capacity by 2030. The program is expected to attract at least $10.5 billion of investment into the Alberta economy and create more than 7,200 jobs for Albertans.

“Good jobs and clean energy add up to a brighter, healthier future for Alberta families. The strong response from industry shows investors think we’re on the right track with this program, providing new economic opportunities and bringing the most renewable generation online at the lowest cost.” Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, Minister of Energy

“Our government’s Climate Leadership Plan is working. The response from investors is a great sign for Albertans and will create jobs here in this province. The vigorous competition also means getting the most renewable energy for our investment of funds from the carbon levy on large emitters.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister responsible for the Climate Change Office

“Round one of the program has attracted strong national and international interest in developing renewable generation in Alberta. Each stage of the competition has surpassed expectations, positioning the province well to meet the 30 per cent renewables target by 2030.” Mike Law, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Alberta Electric System Operator

More information about the Renewable Electricity Program is available from the Alberta Electric System Operator at aeso.ca/rep.