Stronger Links to the Military - Gateway Gazette

Premier Kenney has appointed Leduc-Beaumont MLA Brad Rutherford as the Government of Alberta’s liaison to the Canadian Armed Forces.

Premier Kenney and MLA Brad Rutherford at CFB Edmonton

As Military Liaison, Rutherford will be responsible for developing, promoting and sustaining the Alberta government’s relationship with the Canadian Armed Forces. He has 10 years of experience working as an Edmonton Police Service constable.

“It is a true honour to have the opportunity to work with the great women and men of the Canadian Armed Forces. I look forward to ensuring that the Government of Alberta is doing everything it can to ensure seamless access to provincial services.”Brad Rutherford, MLA for Leduc-Beaumont and Caucus Military Liaison

Alberta is home to thousands of both regular forces and reserve personnel, and to several Canadian Forces bases that plan an important part in communities across the province.

