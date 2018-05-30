Stronger Support for Survivors of Sexual Violence - Gateway Gazette

A new best practice guide for police investigating sexual violence cases will mean better support for survivors.

The guide, released by Alberta Justice and Solicitor General, provides police officers with up-to-date information about sexual violence. This new tool outlines investigative procedures that will lead to more reliable evidence-gathering, while respecting the effect that trauma can have on a survivor’s physical, psychological and emotional well-being.

“The decision to report sexual violence is deeply personal and can be extremely difficult. Only a fraction of sexual assaults come to the attention of the criminal justice system each year. We hope these guidelines will give more survivors confidence that they will be treated with dignity and respect if they decide to come forward to police.” ~Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

This initiative supports one of the main pillars of the Government of Alberta’s commitment to end sexual violence by working to improve the institutional response for survivors.

The guide emphasizes a “trauma-informed approach” to cases of sexual assault while dispelling common myths and stereotypes, and providing a clear, consistent and comprehensive framework for police when conducting interviews and collecting evidence.

“The effect that trauma has on how victims report sexual violence is understood much better today than it was even a decade ago. This new best practice guide will give all police agencies a common understanding of how our approach to these investigations should be evolving to better serve victims and the community. I would like to thank the committee who worked tirelessly to research and examine the issue to develop this comprehensive document.” ~Roger Chaffin, Chief Constable, Calgary Police Service

It also ensures survivors receive appropriate followup support from Victim Service Units and other sources of medical and emotional care, even if the survivor has decided not to pursue a criminal complaint.

“Myths and stereotypes about sexual assault prevent survivors from reporting to police. These guidelines will help to ensure that survivors who make the difficult decision to report will receive a fair, sensitive and compassionate first response.” ~Deb Tomlinson, CEO, Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services

