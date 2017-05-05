More Student Spaces Planned for Portage College

The Government of Alberta is investing $1.1 million to plan for the expansion of the Cold Lake campus, which will increase program capacity and study spaces.

As part of Budget 2017’s Capital Plan, Advanced Education will work with Portage College to explore the expansion of its Cold Lake campus.

The planning funds will be used to identify opportunities to provide much-needed space for students to study and gather, as well as increase new program offerings in high demand areas such as: pharmacy technologist, trades and continuing education.

“Students deserve modern and efficient study spaces. The opportunity to access the best education facilities is vital to the long-term success of Alberta’s students and our province. Portage College is taking the necessary steps to plan for the future and ensure students continue to have access to modern learning spaces and resources for years to come.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

“Portage College appreciates the Government of Alberta’s support in the partnership with the City of Cold Lake and the college to accommodate the growth of future students.” Dr. Trent Keough, president & CEO of Portage College

Along with the increased access to education opportunities in the region, Portage College anticipates it could double the size of the Cold Lake campus to 5,400 square metres, creating nearly 200 full-time construction jobs to complete the expansion.

The Government of Alberta has committed to investing $734 million towards post-secondary infrastructure projects by 2020-21. The Portage College expansion is one of 13 capital and planning projects for Alberta’s post-secondary system over the next four years.