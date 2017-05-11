Student Videos Star Workplace Health and Safety

The three winning contestants received cash prizes in the ninth annual High School Video Contest, sponsored by the Alberta government. The first-place video earned an entry into a national contest, sponsored by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.
Contestants are individuals or teams that develop videos highlighting workplace health and safety. Videos may be up to two minutes long and include live action, animation, claymation, rap, stop motion, poetry or film noir.
“Young workers are at a higher risk of being injured on the job than other age groups, so it’s important they receive workplace health and safety information in a relatable way. These videos promote workplace health and safety, showcase the creative talent of Alberta youth and help make life better for young workers and their families.”
The students received the awards during the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering annual conference in Edmonton. This year’s Alberta contest attracted 54 entries compared with the average of 12 to 15 from previous years.
iMessage
Joel Cikaluk
Harry Ainlay High School, Edmonton
Why do you follow the rules?
Christian Montiel
Harry Ainley High School, Edmonton
Safety Song!
Drama Class
John Maland High School, Devon
The conference and the video contest are part of North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week activities, which run May 7-13. NAOSH Week was established in 1997. Its goal is to raise awareness for employers, employees, partners and the public on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community.