Student Videos Star Workplace Health and Safety

Alberta high school students have used their creative talent in a video competition promoting workplace health and safety.

The three winning contestants received cash prizes in the ninth annual High School Video Contest, sponsored by the Alberta government. The first-place video earned an entry into a national contest, sponsored by the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety.

Contestants are individuals or teams that develop videos highlighting workplace health and safety. Videos may be up to two minutes long and include live action, animation, claymation, rap, stop motion, poetry or film noir.

“Young workers are at a higher risk of being injured on the job than other age groups, so it’s important they receive workplace health and safety information in a relatable way. These videos promote workplace health and safety, showcase the creative talent of Alberta youth and help make life better for young workers and their families.” Christina Gray, Minister of Labour

The students received the awards during the Canadian Society of Safety Engineering annual conference in Edmonton. This year’s Alberta contest attracted 54 entries compared with the average of 12 to 15 from previous years.

2017 Award winners

First place ($2,000): Liam MacCosham, “Safety is Serious”, Western Canada High School, Calgary

Second place ($1,500): Young Soo Kim, “Make it a Habit”, Strathcona Composite High School, Edmonton

Third place ($1,000): Ejouan Agena, Ethan Chua, Abel Negatou, Andrea Nicole Cari, “Dress for the Occasion”, Archbishop MacDonald High School, Edmonton

Their schools also received matching grants.

Honourable Mentions

iMessage

Joel Cikaluk

Harry Ainlay High School, Edmonton

Why do you follow the rules?

Christian Montiel

Harry Ainley High School, Edmonton

Safety Song!

Drama Class

John Maland High School, Devon

NAOSH Week

The conference and the video contest are part of North American Occupational Safety and Health (NAOSH) Week activities, which run May 7-13. NAOSH Week was established in 1997. Its goal is to raise awareness for employers, employees, partners and the public on the importance of preventing injury and illness in the workplace, at home and in the community.