Students Learn ABCs of Traffic Safety

“Traffic Safety Day is an important tool to educate children about safe travel behaviour, no matter how they get to and from school. These fun events help kids learn that safety is a shared responsibility among all road users, no matter what mode of transportation they are using.”
Traffic Safety Day is also an opportunity to remind drivers that they must stop when approaching a school bus with red lights flashing, since students will be getting off the bus and might cross the street. The penalty for passing a school bus with its red lights flashing is a $543 fine and six demerit points. Alternating flashing amber lights mean a school bus is slowing down to stop and drivers should do the same.