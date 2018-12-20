Students to Benefit from New K-4 Curriculum - Gateway Gazette

In June 2016, Alberta Education and the Alberta Teachers’ Association began the development of future kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum, simultaneously in English and French, in language arts (English, French, Français), mathematics, social studies, sciences, arts and wellness.

This curriculum rewrite is the first of its kind in Alberta. It focuses on rewriting all core subject areas at once so that all subjects complement each other, allowing students to develop literacy, numeracy and competencies like critical thinking in each subject and grade.

Government asked Albertans to provide feedback on the draft curriculum through surveys, telephone town halls and curriculum roundtables held across the province. More than 100,000 people responded, making it the most open and transparent curriculum rewrite in Alberta Education’s history.

“Our government is fulfilling its promise to develop and deliver a modernized kindergarten to Grade 12 provincial curriculum. Field-testing future curriculum in the classroom is an important part of our process and it helps to ensure that what looks good on paper also makes sense in the classroom. We will continue to work with our education partners and stakeholders to ensure that future curriculum is ready for students in a timely matter.” ~David Eggen, Minister of Education

“Through consultation and working group participation, thousands of classroom teachers have provided input into this draft curriculum. Teachers are excited by the curriculum and it is in their classrooms where it will be brought to life. We will now begin a period of extensive field-testing and evaluation that will ultimately result in a program of studies that will serve Alberta students well, now and into the future.” ~Greg Jeffery, president, Alberta Teachers’ Association

“It’s been a long time coming for the curriculum to include First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives, experiences and history. We are the first people of this land, major contributors to this country, and have faced and continue to face so many obstacles. It is important to have our world view be included in the new curriculum, as it will teach the truth about our shared history, allowing students to become to understand our ways of knowing as we are all distinct and diverse because of the land where we come from. It also allows us to get rid of stereotypes and misconceptions and begin the process of reconciliation moving towards Reconcili-Action. The new curriculum is concept-based to allow our education system to become more holistic.” ~Jamie Ahksistowaki Medicine Crane, Alberta Education

“La nouvelle diversité dans nos communautés francophones fait que ce nouveau curriculum répondra mieux aux besoins de tous les apprenants dans nos écoles francophones. Aussi, les notions clés dans le nouveau curriculum nous permettront de reconnaître notre identité culturelle et notre langue dans toutes les matières, et non seulement dans les arts langagiers. Ainsi, elles permettront à nos collègues anglophones de fournir à leurs apprenants la perspective francophone dans leur programmation.” ~Micheline Spencer, enseignante de langue française

“This new curriculum will provide teachers in francophone and anglophone schools across Alberta the opportunity to share the important contributions from our diversified francophone communities. In addition, since the francophone perspective will be evident in all subjects in both languages, it provides the francophone community the opportunity to communicate loudly and proudly its cultural identity and the importance of the francophone language in our worldlier-focused curriculum.” ~Micheline Spencer, francophone teacher

“I have had the opportunity to be a collaborative voice in the process of updating the Alberta curriculum. The new curriculum is designed to be modern and reflective of who we are as a province. I am excited about the opportunities it provides students.” ~Amanda Forster, teacher

“I have had the opportunity to work with hundreds of teachers who have looked at the draft curriculum since April. Most teachers say they are excited and optimistic about the changes. I believe this curriculum will help prepare students for a life in a complex and interconnected world.” ~Colette Mondor, teacher

Background

Targeted timelines for ministerial approval of curriculum Grades K-4: December 2018 Grades 5-9: December 2019 Grades 10-12: December 2020 to 2022

Implementation timelines have yet to be established. Current curriculum remains in effect until implementation timelines have been developed.

Government has also launched a new platform where people can view the draft curriculum: new LearnAlberta.ca website.