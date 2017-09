Stoney Education Authority

Invites applications for Sub-Teacher positions

at

Chief Jacob Bearspaw School





Applications are being accepted for Sub-Teachers (all grades and subjects) at Chief Jacob Bearspaw School on the Eden Valley Reserve west of Longview, Alberta (1 hour southwest of Calgary).

Preference will be given to applicants who are familiar with First Nations cultural values, beliefs, customs and literacy.

If you require further information, please call (403) 881-2743.