Submit a Tick to Alberta’s Surveillance Program

Albertans are encouraged to submit ticks they find on themselves and their animals to help government monitor the types of ticks found in the province.

Albertans can present ticks they find in the environment or on themselves to an Environmental Public Health Office, a First Nations Health Centre or a physician. Ticks found on pets or livestock should be submitted to a veterinarian. Information on how to remove a tick and submit it to the program is available on Alberta Health’s website.

Submitted ticks are checked to see if they are carrying the bacteria that can cause Lyme disease.

The Alberta government has been testing ticks found on pets and farm animals since 2007. The program expanded in 2013, in partnership with Alberta Health Services and the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch, to include ticks found on people and in the environment.

Test results show that the types of ticks that can carry the Lyme disease bacteria do not have established populations in Alberta. This means there is little risk of getting Lyme disease in Alberta.

“Thanks to Albertans who have submitted ticks, government has been able to monitor what types of ticks are in the province. Although the risk of getting Lyme disease in Alberta is very low, I encourage Albertans to keep submitting ticks they find so we can continue to assess this risk.” Dr. Kristin Klein, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Albertans can reduce their risk of getting tick bites by taking the following steps:

Covering up as much skin as possible when going into wooded or grassy areas.

Using bug spray that contains the chemical DEET or Icaridin.

Checking themselves and their pets for ticks after spending time outside.

Quick facts