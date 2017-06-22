Sun Rises on Solar Rebates

The beginning of summer marks the official launch of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s $36-million Residential and Commercial Solar Program.

Starting June 21, homeowners can receive up to 30 per cent off solar panel installation costs, to a maximum rebate of $10,000. Businesses and non-profit organizations are eligible for up to 25 per cent of system costs, to a maximum rebate of $500,000. Rebates are based on the size of the installation and calculated at $0.75 per watt.

“This solar program helps Albertans lower their utility bills and invest in their homes. Solar jobs are growing and the industry is putting Albertans back to work. Solar electricity puts the power in Albertans’ hands, making life more affordable while diversifying the economy and reducing carbon pollution.” Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks and Minister Responsible for the Climate Change Office

“We are introducing bold, new environmental sustainability initiatives across Canada in an effort to reduce our environmental impact. It was heartening to learn that Energy Efficiency Alberta and the Residential and Commercial Solar Program will be encouraging others to take action. This reinforces our efforts by allowing us to invest in technology that further reduces our carbon footprint.” Peter Simons, CEO, Simons

“Solar uptake has doubled since 2015 and will only continue to grow as costs come down. This rebate program has been a missing piece in making the push toward solar and renewable generation in Alberta.” Monica Curtis, CEO, Energy Efficiency Alberta

“This is an exciting day for solar in Alberta. This program will create good jobs in engineering, project management, manufacturing, sales, construction and more. It will also help Albertans reduce emissions, save on electricity costs and add value to their homes and businesses.” David Vonesch, COO, SkyFire Energy

All applicants to the two-year program must own or have long-term rights to their property. Systems must also be designed and installed by qualified installers using CSA-approved panels and components or applicable certification to Canadian standards.

Once a system is installed, inspected and connected, Albertans will receive a direct deposit in 10 to 15 business days. Albertans wanting to ensure their project is eligible can apply directly at Energy Efficiency Alberta for pre-approval. Systems installed prior to April 15, 2017 are not eligible for a rebate.

Quick facts: