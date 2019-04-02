Sundre RCMP Search for Missing Hunter - Update - Gateway Gazette

Sundre, Alta – On April 1, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Sundre RCMP along Sundre and Rocky Mountain House Search & Rescue, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Clearwater Fire Rescue located Timothy Benedict Campbell.

Timothy was located in the Williams Creek area, west of Sundre were he reported missing on March 31, 2019. He was transport to hospital were he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sundre RCMP would like to thank everyone how helped in this successful conclusion.

BACKROUND:

March 31, 2019

Sundre RCMP search for missing hunter

Clearwater County, Alberta – RCMP resources have been deployed in search of a missing hunter reported yesterday.

On March 30, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a Calgary man went hunting with his son and adult male friend in the Williams Creek area, west of Sundre. The man went off on an animal track and did not return to the group. His son and friend returned safe after they could not locate him and contacted police.

Timothy Benedict Campbell is described as:

– Indigenous male

– 33 years’ old

– 6’ tall, 161 lbs.

– Last wearing blue jeans and a Carhardt jacket

Local RCMP members have been involved in the search and were assisted by Sundre and Rocky Mountain House Search & Rescue, RCMP Air Services, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Clearwater Fire Rescue.

Searches will resume tomorrow morning. No further information is available at this time. An update will be provided once new information becomes available.