Superintendent Compensation Review - CASS - Gateway Gazette

Superintendent Compensation Review – CASS

By Contributor

Jun 06

Below is a statement by CASS President Christopher MacPhee.

CASS has been committed from the outset of this review process to working with the government to create a compensation structure that is fair, equitable and transparent, and would respect the vital role our superintendents play as education system leaders. While not all of CASS’ recommendations for a new structure were adopted by the government in this review, our Superintendents remain fully dedicated to overseeing and managing the schools where our children thrive. We will work with the government to ensure the new structure is properly implemented across the province and that our collective energy remains focused on our students.

CASS will not be making any further statements on this matter at this time.

