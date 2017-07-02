More Support for Alberta’s Non-profit Sector

Non-profit groups now have greater access to provincial funding to help them better deliver services thanks to expanded and streamlined Community Grants programs.

“Our government remains committed to supporting the community-based organizations that are working hard delivering programs and services that make life better for Albertans. The changes we have made to our Community Grants programs will help us to more effectively meet the needs of non-profits, by directing available resources to priority areas and to where they can deliver the greatest possible public benefit.” Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

The changes stem from a comprehensive review of the programs by Culture and Tourism launched in 2015 to improve the way the Alberta government’s Community Grants funding is administered. The goal is to help the non-profit sector more effectively meet the needs of clients.

The Enhanced Capacity Advancement Program (ECAP) has been expanded to provide up to $225,000 per year for three years to assist organizations with a primary mandate to build non-profit sector capacity and strengthen volunteerism. Non-profits may also be eligible for funding to help improve their sustainability.

Changes to the Community Grants programs are funded through the reallocation of existing resources.

Building capacity involves supporting the development of the knowledge, skills and abilities of individuals, organizations and the non-profit/voluntary sector as a whole to ensure the effective delivery of programs and services.

Along with changes announced in December 2016, further steps have been taken to streamline the grant application system and ensure clarity and transparency in the decision-making process.

“It’s evident the Alberta government is paying attention and has made a real effort to understand where to best invest to achieve the outcomes that Albertans want for our communities. Building capacity within the non-profit sector is critical to delivering those outcomes today and ensuring sustainability and accessibility to those outcomes for the future. What’s at stake are the services offered by 25,000 non-profits across the province that make Alberta the province it is.” Russ Dahms, executive director, Edmonton Chamber of Voluntary Organizations

Other changes to Community Grants programs include:

Non-profit organizations can apply for a maximum of $60,000 in matching core operating funding through the Community Initiatives Program (CIP) Operatinggrant stream. Through the new Organizational Development Fund component of the CIP Operating grant stream, up to $15,000 in additional funding is available on a non-matching basis for organizations that meet the core operating criteria. Organizational Development funding will help build capacity within the organization.

Construction/renovation projects are being refocused in one grant program. Organizations can apply for funding to support construction/renovation projects through the Community Facility Enhancement Program.

Guidelines and applications for funding through the Other Initiative Program will provide greater clarity and transparency.

The application deadline for ECAP is Aug.15. Changes to CIP Project-Based, CIP Operating and CIP International Development grant streams will come into effect on the Sept.15 application deadline, allowing for a smooth transition to the new guidelines.

Guidelines and applications for all Community Grants programs are available online at culture.alberta.ca/ communitygrants.