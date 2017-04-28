Support for Economic Recovery after Disasters

The Alberta government is helping communities create jobs and diversify their local economies through the Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program.

Economic Developers Alberta will receive $22,070 through the first intake of the CARES program. The funds will go towards the Community Economic Resilience Training Program.

The pilot program consists of local resilience-training workshops. The course aims to provide a solid foundation for economic resilience planning in communities and to accelerate economic recovery following disasters.

Calgary-Bow MLA Deborah Drever made the announcement today on behalf of Economic Development and Trade Minister Deron Bilous.

“We know the timing and severity of natural disasters is out of our control, and that makes planning to protect against them and respond to them crucial for building resilient communities. Listening to local leaders about what works best to protect their economies from the impacts of natural disasters, and how to support local businesses as they rebuild, is another way we are working to make life better for Alberta families.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Four Alberta communities will participate in the pilot program with details to be confirmed at a later date.

“In the face of some of our country’s worst natural disasters, Albertans have shown incredible resilience and taken the lead in rebuilding their communities. By working together, we are supporting projects that local leaders told us will work best to stimulate long-term economic diversification and growth in their communities. We will continue to work with them and support their efforts because when our local economies do well, Alberta does well.” Deborah Drever, MLA for Calgary-Bow

“Effective local leadership is crucial to economic development, disaster resilience and economic recovery activities. Elected officials and community leaders are uniquely positioned to coordinate public resources and agencies to support job creation, act as an effective bridge between the public and private sectors, respond to disasters and help businesses recover in the event of an economic or natural disaster. This training will also help elevate the capacity and future growth potential for Alberta communities.” Leann Hackman-Carty, CEO, Economic Developers Alberta

Following the first CARES application intake in 2016, the program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities, representing approximately $10.5 million in requested grants. These projects are among many throughout the province receiving support through the first intake of the CARES program.

The second intake for the CARES program is now open and will run until May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria and more information on how to apply are available at jobsplan.alberta.ca.