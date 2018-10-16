Support for Canada Olympic Park Revitalization - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is supporting upgrades to WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park so athletes can continue to pursue excellence at one of the nation’s premier winter sport facilities.

The province contributed $500,000 from the Community Facility Enhancement Program for the renewal project which includes upgrades to snow-making equipment, infrastructure repairs to the Frank King Day Lodge and other public-use spaces, as well as development of outdoor activity spaces. The facility renewal involved 33 individual projects which began in the fall of 2017 and were completed in fall of 2018.

“Each year, more than 850,000 Albertans are among the 1.2 million visitors who are introduced to active, healthy living through sport at Canada Olympic Park. This investment in the renewal of the park will not only help to support the development of young athletes, but help grow the local and provincial economy.” ~Ricardo Miranda, Minister of Culture and Tourism

“Thank you to the Government of Alberta for the Community Facility Enhancement Program funding. This funding helps WinSport continue to renew its end-of-life legacy assets and maintain our new ones to world-class standards so we continue to serve Calgarians and Albertans for generations to come.” ~Barry Heck, president and CEO, WinSport

Owned and operated by WinSport, Canada Olympic Park is a year-round community hub for skiing, snowboarding, hockey, mountain biking and sliding sports in Calgary and has been a cornerstone of the city’s public-use sports and recreation landscape for more than 30 years.

The park provides a range of programs and services, including ski and snowboard lessons and summer camps, to more than 515,000 recreational users each year. In 2017, nearly 30,000 students from 247 area schools participate in school programs hosted by the park.

Canada Olympic Park is one of the country’s primary training and development centres for high-performance athletes. The addition of a tube park and zip line at the park has also enhanced the facility as a popular tourism attraction.