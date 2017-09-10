More Support for Homeless in Lethbridge

A new provincial investment will help more homeless individuals in Lethbridge move into their own homes through Housing First initiatives.

Housing First provides homeless individuals with accommodation, as well as wraparound support services, such as rent supports, mental health services, addictions treatment and employment training. A $250,000 provincial investment will help more people in Lethbridge access these crucial supports and services.

“All Albertans deserve to have a place to call home while accessing the supports they need to get through tough times. The reasons for homelessness are complex and multi-faceted, and many people require multiple types of support to break the cycle of chronic homelessness. By providing Albertans with access to all the services they need and a safe place to stay, we can help them get back on their feet and live safer, healthier lives.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

“As a community, we are grateful for this urgently needed support from the Government of Alberta to help address some pressing needs for vulnerable people in our city. Our provincial government has listened to us and responded with funding that will help us take another step toward achieving our ultimate goal of eliminating homelessness in our community.” Chris Spearman, mayor of Lethbridge

The $250,000 is part of $2.5 million provided in Budget 2017-2018 to help communities better house and support homeless Albertans through a Housing First approach. The City of Lethbridge will receive more than $4.1 million for outreach services this year, with more than $87 million being provided provincewide.

Quick Facts