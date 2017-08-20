Support for Life-saving Opioid Program

A $1.2-million grant from the provincial government will support renovations at Calgary’s Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre – a proposed site for supervised consumption services.

The province has also received and accepted the first recommendations of the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission, including providing operational funding for the supervised consumption sites in Alberta currently under review by Health Canada.

“Government is working to address the opioid crisis on all fronts. The work of the Opioid Emergency Response Commission is crucial in ensuring the province’s actions are targeted in the areas where they will have the greatest impact. Harm-reduction programs like supervised consumption services are an important strategy to help people using street drugs do so in a safer environment where overdoses can be prevented.” Brandy Payne, Associate Minister of Health

Supervised consumption services provide sterile equipment, encourage safer drug use, facilitate access to treatment and provide emergency care in the event of an overdose. Applications are currently under review by Health Canada for the establishment of supervised consumption services in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

“Supervised consumption services are a critical strategy for responding to overdoses when they occur. Today’s announcement puts Alberta one step closer towards securing federal legal exemptions, opening these services and saving lives.” Dr. Elaine Hyshka, co-chair of the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission

In May, Alberta Health Services (AHS) submitted an application to the federal government, proposing that supervised consumption services be provided at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre. AHS began consulting with the community about its proposal at the end of June and, to date, five engagement sessions have been held with more than 100 community members. Several more sessions are planned for the coming weeks. In addition to the grant funding for renovations at the proposed Calgary site, the province has provided $1.03 million to support needs assessments, coalition-building and the development of federal applications in several other Alberta communities.

The province has also accepted a second recommendation by the commission to support the development and implementation of a coordinated, comprehensive provincial evaluation framework for supervised consumption services.

Alberta continues to see high numbers of overdose deaths related to opioids and fentanyl. The second quarterly report of 2017 shows that between April 1 and June 30, 119 people died from an apparent fentanyl-related overdose in Alberta. In the previous three months, 122 people died from an apparent fentanyl-related overdose.

Another 33 people died from an apparent drug overdose related to an opioid other than fentanyl in the first three months of 2017.

Government continues to address this crisis by: