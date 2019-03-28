Supporting Affordable Housing in Stony Plain - Gateway Gazette

The Alberta government is building new affordable housing in Stony Plain to ensure area residents can stay in their chosen community.

The $14-million affordable housing project includes 63 one- and two?bedroom units to meet the needs of adults aged 55 or over with low income. The province is contributing $6 million to the project to help address the demand for affordable housing in the Stony Plain area.

“All Albertans need a safe and affordable place to call home. We heard from Albertans that more affordable housing is needed in smaller and rural communities like Stony Plain. Our government is helping ensure people with low income do not have to leave the community they love to find housing they can afford.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“The residents of Stony Plain and surrounding region will benefit tremendously from the addition of this much-needed new housing facility. The Meridian Housing Foundation continues to provide valuable support, care and accommodations to enhance our community. We appreciate the Government of Alberta’s commitment and contribution to this critical project.” ~William Choy, mayor, Town of Stony Plain

Meridian Housing Foundation, the local housing provider, will manage the units. Commercial space will also be available in the new four-storey complex to generate additional income, resulting in a sustainable operating model.

“We welcome the news of the province’s commitment of funding contribution towards affordable housing in the Town of Stony Plain. This funding demonstrates the Government of Alberta’s support for affordable housing and will address the shortage of appropriate housing for our communities. When partners come together, we can go far and make housing possible to meet the needs of our residents and provide them a home of choice.” ~Lori-Anne St. Arnault, executive director, Meridian Housing Foundation

The affordable apartments are expected to welcome tenants in 2020.

Supporting this project is part of government’s commitment to build and restore 4,100 affordable housing units through the Provincial Affordable Housing Strategy.