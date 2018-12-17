Supporting Albertans Throughout the Holidays - Gateway Gazette

Government services will remain available 24/7 to help Albertans who need support during the holidays.

While the holiday season is a festive time, for many it can also be a stressful time of year and add additional pressures.

“If any Albertan is facing difficulties over the holidays, we want them to know they’re not alone. Help is available any time, day or night. Please reach out if you’re in need and support will be there.” ~Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

Important phone numbers

If you require help to meet emergency basic needs over the holidays, call the Emergency Income Support Contact Centre at 1-866-644-5135 or visit Alberta.ca for a list of all government services available over the holiday season.

For those facing a situation of family violence, call the Family Violence Info Line at 310-1818. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and in more than 170 languages, or through online chat daily, from noon to 8 p.m. There are also more phone lines that can help:

Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437)

1-800-387-KIDS (5437) Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323

The Mental Health Help Line is also available 24/7 and can provide support to anyone with mental health concerns at 1-877-302-2642.

During the holiday closure – from Dec. 24, 2018 to Jan. 1, 2019 – essential services and resources that support the health, safety and security of Albertans will continue to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Non-urgent services will resume on Jan. 2, 2019.