Supporting Communities to Help Seniors Age Well - Gateway Gazette

Community groups, municipalities and organizations can apply for new program funding to help seniors live healthy, engaged lives.

The Government of Alberta’s new Aging Well in Community grant program will help local organizations improve the lives of seniors by funding community-based initiatives that remove barriers and help seniors stay in their homes and engaged in their communities.

Successful applicants will be awarded grants to address issues affecting seniors such as ageism, social inclusion, elder abuse prevention and age-friendly communities.

The province is investing about $1 million annually through an open call for proposals for the program. The recipients can access funding for up to three years with a maximum amount of $100,000 per project. Each year, funding priorities will be updated to meet the changing needs of a diverse and growing seniors population.

“Seniors should be able to live safely and independently in their communities, close to loved ones. I am proud of this grant program that will establish new ways to shape bright, active futures for seniors in Alberta.” ~Lori Sigurdson, Minister of Seniors and Housing

“We know that the majority of seniors want to live in their own homes as long as possible. We feel that this grant program will help seniors to access programs and services that will promote their physical, emotional and social well-being.” ~Sofia Yaqub, executive director, Shaama Centre

Applications are open until Nov. 16, 2018.