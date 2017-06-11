Supporting Edmonton’s Homeless Population

The Alberta government is providing $1.7 million for maintenance upgrades to facilities across the province and to improve homelessness supports in Edmonton.

The funding includes:

A $250,000 grant to the City of Edmonton to identify service gaps and explore an integrated community wellness approach for homeless people with complex needs. The Edmonton Police Service and 11 community agencies are partners in this initiative. This work must be submitted to the province by February 28, 2018.

A $250,000 grant for Boyle Street Community Services to devise a business case to redevelop their facility to deliver a cross-section of existing and potential new services. The business case must be completed by December 31, 2018.

A total of $1.2 million is being provided province-wide to address health, fire and safety risks in 17 adult homeless shelters in seven communities. In Edmonton, capital maintenance and upgrading funds, totalling $456,986, was allocated to Hope Mission, Operation Friendship Seniors Society and Urban Manor Housing Society to ensure the facilities are operating in a safe, healthy manner. The remaining upgrade funding will be announced at a later date.

“All Albertans deserve a safe place to call home and receive the supports they need to address the challenges they are facing. We recognize that issues facing Albertans are multifaceted and we hope that this funding will help us bring government, the municipality and our community partners together to find solutions that serve and support the needs of Edmonton’s homeless population.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

“I’m pleased the Government of Alberta is investing in community wellness services and facility upgrades that will help us address the diverse needs of those who are experiencing homelessness in Edmonton. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction to ensure every Edmontonian has a safe and adequate place to live. By working together with community partners and other levels of government, we can make a difference in the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.” Don Iveson, Mayor, City of Edmonton

“Every day, hundreds of people come to the doors of Hope Mission needing a safe place to rest. The Alberta Government provided timely and essential funding for maintenance improvements to Hope Mission’s facilities that provide 24/7 emergency shelter. This funding ensures that everyone who needs safe shelter can find it at Hope Mission, 24/7. Bruce Reith, Executive Director, Hope Mission

These investments are in addition to the nearly $10 million for homeless shelters and $26.8 million for Housing First programming and outreach support initiatives the province provides annually for the Edmonton area.

More than $43 million in provincial funding supports the operation of over 3,200 homeless shelter spaces in 26 facilities across Alberta. In addition, the government provides more than $82 million to community-based organizations in Alberta’s seven major centres to support Housing First programming and outreach support initiatives.