Supporting Family Violence Survivors in Fairview

The Crossroads Resource Centre and Women’s Shelter in Fairview has been awarded a $9,000 Status of Women grant to train staff in trauma-informed care to better support women and children fleeing violence. Staff will be trained in people’s varied reactions to trauma, as well as its direct and indirect links to mental illness, addictions and chronic disease.
“When front-line workers have a better understanding of the violence women and children have faced in their homes, healing can begin. All women have the right to live free from violence and receive responsive care when they need it, no matter where they live in our province.”
~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women
“The Status of Women grant is a valuable contribution to our continued work to provide the best possible services to our clients. This training will prepare our staff with new knowledge and skills to better understand and help the women we serve.”
~Wendy Biegel, executive director, Crossroads Resource Centre and Women’s Shelter
Training will be provided in Fairview by University of Lethbridge instructor Dawn McBride, a leader in the field of person-centered services for those who have experienced family violence, homelessness and trauma.
This grant is part of broader actions government is taking to prevent and address family violence, by:
Status of Women is currently accepting applications for 2017-18 grants until Jan. 10, 2018.
Status of Women’s first-ever grants program has funded 33 innovative projects, including this one, operated by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.
Successful projects help women get good jobs and training, increase the number of women in leadership roles and work to end violence against women and girls.