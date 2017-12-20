Supporting Family Violence Survivors in Fairview

The province is helping train front-line workers to better support women and children affected by family violence.

The Crossroads Resource Centre and Women’s Shelter in Fairview has been awarded a $9,000 Status of Women grant to train staff in trauma-informed care to better support women and children fleeing violence. Staff will be trained in people’s varied reactions to trauma, as well as its direct and indirect links to mental illness, addictions and chronic disease.

“When front-line workers have a better understanding of the violence women and children have faced in their homes, healing can begin. All women have the right to live free from violence and receive responsive care when they need it, no matter where they live in our province.” ~Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

“The Status of Women grant is a valuable contribution to our continued work to provide the best possible services to our clients. This training will prepare our staff with new knowledge and skills to better understand and help the women we serve.” ~Wendy Biegel, executive director, Crossroads Resource Centre and Women’s Shelter

Training will be provided in Fairview by University of Lethbridge instructor Dawn McBride, a leader in the field of person-centered services for those who have experienced family violence, homelessness and trauma.

This grant is part of broader actions government is taking to prevent and address family violence, by:

Increasing access to the legal system for survivors of family and sexual violence by removing the time limit to bring forward civil claims.

Making it easier for survivors of family violence to leave dangerous situations by allowing them to break residential leases without financial penalty.

Boosting funding for women’s shelters by $15 million to support survivors.

Status of Women is currently accepting applications for 2017-18 grants until Jan. 10, 2018.

Quick facts

Family violence is one of the most underreported crimes in Canada. Of reported cases, four out of five victims are women.

Seven out of 10 Albertans have known a woman who has experienced physical or sexual abuse.

Indigenous women are three times more likely to report experiencing violence than non-Indigenous women.

About Status of Women grants

Status of Women’s first-ever grants program has funded 33 innovative projects, including this one, operated by not-for-profit and charitable organizations for a total of $1.5 million in the 2016-17 fiscal year.

Successful projects help women get good jobs and training, increase the number of women in leadership roles and work to end violence against women and girls.