Supporting Medicine Hat Residents with Complex Needs

The Alberta government is investing in a permanent supportive housing project for individuals with complex needs.

The province purchased a 15-unit apartment building, which will be converted into permanent supportive housing. It is anticipated people will start moving into their new homes before the end of the year.

Residents will have access to Housing First wraparound supports and external services as necessary to address their unique needs and help them remain housed.

“All Albertans deserve to be safe, live in dignity and have a place to call home. Working with our partners, our government is helping Medicine Hat residents get the supports they need while living in a house of their own, so they can regain their independence and get back on their feet.” Irfan Sabir, Minister of Community and Social Services

“The solution to homelessness is not a one size fits all effort. This investment by the province will help address those with needs that go beyond basic housing to achieve a better quality of life.” Ted Clugston, mayor of Medicine Hat

The building will be managed by the Medicine Hat Community Housing Society, which oversees social housing programs within the city of Medicine Hat and provides residential support to citizens in need of affordable housing options.

“Medicine Hat has advocated strongly for the need for permanent supportive housing options, and we are thrilled with this investment in our community. This project will include the provision of onsite 24/7 supports to individuals who have a history, or at risk of, housing instability that are currently living in the private rental market and being supported by our exceptional community partners and services.” Jaime Rogers, manager, Homeless & Housing Development Department, Medicine Hat Community Housing Society

Quick facts

The province is investing $2.15 million in this project.

This funding is in addition to the $3.1 million the Alberta government provides annually for Housing First programming and outreach support initiatives in Medicine Hat and almost $560,000 annually to support the community’s homeless shelter.