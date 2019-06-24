Supporting Mental Health and Addiction Recovery - Gateway Gazette

New recovery colleges will improve access to mental health and addiction recovery services using an innovative peer support model.

Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, announces new recovery colleges.

The government has committed $3 million to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) – Calgary Region’s expansion of its successful Recovery College model to more communities across the province.

“Recovery is a priority for our government. Albertans deserve the ability to access the recovery services they need to help them live healthy, productive lives. These recovery colleges provide important supports from people with real experiences that help support long-term recovery.”Jason Luan, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

The funding is for additional recovery colleges in Wood Buffalo, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Red Deer. The Calgary, Edmonton and Wood Buffalo sites are open. The Lethbridge and Red Deer sites will open September 2019.

The Recovery College model uses a community-oriented approach where people in recovery share what works and teach individuals and families the skills, tools and knowledge they need to improve their quality of life.

“The Recovery College model gives individuals, family and community members the skills they need to support their own recovery, developed by people with their own lived experience.

The need for mental health supports has increased significantly over the last few years and the Recovery College has assisted in bridging this gap in our current needs.”Christine Savage, executive director, CMHA Wood Buffalo Region

“Moving our mindset and perception from illness to wellness is critical on the journey of recovery. Offering these invaluable resources changes how people can access mental health and addiction recovery. We are excited to share the successes of Calgary’s Recovery College with all of Alberta.”Laureen MacNeil, executive director, CMHA Calgary Region

Quick facts

1,292 students have participated in a variety of Recovery College courses

4,627 students have participated in 452 drop-in sessions held daily during weekdays

81 per cent of students indicated they gained skills and information to support their personal wellness after participating in a course

