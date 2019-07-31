Suspicious Drone Activity in Foothills County - Gateway Gazette

The following message was shared with us and was also reported to the RCMP:
“I just want to let people know to keep an eye out for a small red car with an older lady in it that is travelling our road and perhaps other roads, flying a drone from her car. My neighbor spotted it this morning (July 24) and she left quickly when she saw him looking her way from his tractor. He could not get over to the road and see the license plate, but this is the second time he has seen a drone. It was over his property several days ago.”
This took place near 192 Street West.
Please report any more occurrences to the RCMP 24/7 complaints line: 403.933.4262
Source: High Country Rural Crime Watch
The following rules apply to all drone operations:
Additional rules apply depending on your type of operation. The rules introduce two categories of drones operations: basic and advanced. The categories are based on distance from bystanders and on airspace rules.