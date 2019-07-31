Suspicious Drone Activity in Foothills County - Gateway Gazette

The following message was shared with us and was also reported to the RCMP:

“I just want to let people know to keep an eye out for a small red car with an older lady in it that is travelling our road and perhaps other roads, flying a drone from her car. My neighbor spotted it this morning (July 24) and she left quickly when she saw him looking her way from his tractor. He could not get over to the road and see the license plate, but this is the second time he has seen a drone. It was over his property several days ago.”

This took place near 192 Street West.

Please report any more occurrences to the RCMP 24/7 complaints line: 403.933.4262



Source: High Country Rural Crime Watch

General Rules for Flying a Drone in Canada

The following rules apply to all drone operations:

All drones that weigh between 250 g and 25 kg must be registered with Transport Canada. Pilots must mark their drones with their registration number before they fly.

All pilots of drones that weigh between 250 g and 25 kg must get a drone pilot certificate.

Fly your drone where you can see it at all times

Fly below 122 meters (400 feet) in the air

Fly away from bystanders, at a minimum distance of 30 meters for basic operations

Do not fly at the site of emergency operations or advertised events

Avoid forest fires, outdoor concerts, and parades

Do not fly within 5.6 kilometres (3 nautical miles) from airports or 1.9 kilometres (1 nautical mile) from heliports

Fly far away from other aircraft

Do not fly anywhere near airplanes, helicopters, and other drones

Always respect the privacy of others while flying

Additional rules apply depending on your type of operation. The rules introduce two categories of drones operations: basic and advanced. The categories are based on distance from bystanders and on airspace rules.