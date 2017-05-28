Symphonic Orchestra Coming to High River

Season Finale takes place on June 3 at the United Church

HIGH RIVER, AB – The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra is making its way to the High River United Church, making it the first performance of its kind in High River.

The performance, hosted by Notre Dame Collegiate and the High River Catholic Fine Arts Parents Association, is the Finale of the RMSO’s first complete season, and it has some significant repertoire as well.

“We have had the chance to perform in Canmore, Cochrane, Okotoks, Strathmore, and Turner Valley, but are pleased to finally get to High River to finish our year,” said the RMSO’s Musical Director Carlos Foggin.

The Rocky Mountain Symphony Orchestra is a professional orchestra filling the need for symphonic music in the communities outside of the major centre that is Calgary.

“We believe that the vast repertoire of Western Art Music should be accessible to all, not only to those lucky enough to enjoy the thriving artistic and cultural scenes of urban centres,” said Foggin.

Notre Dame Collegiate Music Director Joel Windsor said that mission resonates well with him and his program.

“At Notre Dame Collegiate, and with the help of the High River Catholic Fine Arts Parents Association, we work hard to make musical learning accessible to every student, so a partnership between our school, parent group and the RMSO simply makes sense.”

Tickets are already selling fast, and are already over 50% sold for the performance scheduled for 7:30 PM on June 3, 2017 at the High River United Church.

“High River is used to rush seating, but that might not be as possible for this concert, as the seats are already preselling very quickly,” said Windsor, encouraging everyone to purchase their tickets early.

Included in this Season Finale’s program is music by Mozart, Saint-Saens and Weber with French Horn and Bassoon features, as wells as Schubert’s “Great” Symphony.

Foggin encourages anyone and everyone to experience orchestral music live.

“We aim to challenge and change the misconception that classical music is elitist,” said Foggin. “Orchestral music is for everyone.”

“It’s a perfect way to end the season, with musical programming everyone will enjoy,” said Windsor.

Foggin agrees. “We guarantee there is something for everyone at our concerts.”

To purchase tickets, visit www.rmso.ca.

