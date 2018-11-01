Take #30MinutesThatMatter to Shape the Future of Cancer Care - Gateway Gazette

Canadians are asked to participate in an online campaign to update the pan-Canadian cancer strategy

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership) announces the launch of the #30MinutesThatMatter campaign asking Canadians to share their experiences about cancer to directly shape how prevention, screening, care and survivorship are delivered in this country over the next decade. The federal Minister of Health has asked the Partnership, as the steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control, to undertake this public engagement work. Canadians’ opinions will shape recommendations to update the country’s cancer control strategy.

All Canadians are encouraged to participate, including people living with cancer, those caring for someone with cancer, and anyone who knows someone with cancer. Take #30MinutesThatMatter and visit cancerstrategy.ca to complete the Choicebook™, an online survey that lets Canadians identify what’s most important to them and have their say on improving how cancer care is delivered.

The Choicebook™ is part of the Partnership’s Canada-wide public engagements on how to evolve the cancer control strategy. The Partnership is working alongside provincial cancer agencies and programs, cancer organizations, charities, patients, caregivers, the private sector and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities across Canada, to identify and address the most pressing challenges faced by those affected by cancer.

One in two Canadians will develop cancer in their lifetime1 and it remains the leading cause of death in the country2. People of all ages, from every province and territory, are encouraged to participate and help the Partnership and partner organizations identify those priorities that will address the growing burden of cancer.

Taking part in the #30MinutesThatMatter campaign will help all Canadians reach our shared goals of a future where fewer develop cancer, fewer die from cancer, and those affected by cancer have a better quality of life.

About the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control

The cancer control strategy serves as an important pan-Canadian framework to tackle difficult-to-solve challenges that require new solutions and to address the needs of diverse populations spread across Canada’s provinces and territories. The first Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control is more than a decade old. The cancer control strategy was developed to create excellence and efficiencies across provincial and territorial health systems in managing this complex disease with more than 200 types, many risk factors, and continually advancing diagnostic technologies and treatments. Canada’s Minister of Health has called for modernizing the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control so that it remains adaptive to, and reflective of, changes in technology and innovation, population demographics, the economy and the political climate.

Learn more about the modernization of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control.

Quotes:

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health

“I encourage all Canadians, especially those who have been affected by cancer, to participate in these consultations. Your input will contribute to the development of a comprehensive strategy for cancer control that addresses prevention, diagnosis and treatment, survivorship and palliative and end-of-life care.”

Lynne Hudson, President & CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society

“Tremendous progress has been made against cancer resulting in more people living with and beyond cancer than ever before. Still, with one in two Canadians expected to be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, there is no doubt that cancer has a tremendous impact on Canadians individually and our health care system. It is essential that a pan-Canadian cancer control strategy takes a fully integrated approach to cancer care, addressing the challenges facing the cancer care system while also prioritizing supporting people living with cancer and their families. Every voice matters in shaping this strategy and we encourage all Canadians to share their opinions through the ChoicebookTM.”

Cindy Morton, CEO of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

“Considerable progress has been made in cancer prevention and care over the past decade, but Canada faces new and emerging challenges – an aging population, increasing healthcare costs and inequities in care. We need to build on our shared successes to ensure that all Canadians experience the same, high-quality cancer care and health outcomes, no matter who they are or where they live. Now, more than ever, we need to hear from diverse voices across the country to determine how our future cancer system will achieve the greatest benefit for all Canadians affected by cancer.”

About the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

The Canadian Partnership Against Cancer was created by the federal government in 2006 with funding from Health Canada to work with Canada’s cancer community to reduce the incidence of cancer, lessen the likelihood of Canadians dying from cancer, and enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer. This work is guided by the 2006 Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control, which was developed by hundreds of healthcare and cancer leaders, patients and advocates. Today there is strong evidence that the Strategy is resulting in concrete and significant action by partners across the country to improve cancer control. Working together over the last decade, Canada has improved cancer survival rates, established screening programs, adopted exciting innovations and emerging research, standardized the collection of patient data and created one of the world’s largest population health databases among many other advances. For more information visit www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca.

References

1- Canadian Cancer Society. Canadian Cancer Statistics 2017. Available at:http://www.cancer.ca/~/media/cancer.ca/CW/cancer%20information/cancer%20101/Canadian%20cancer%20statistics/Canadian-Cancer-Statistics-2018-EN.pdf?la=en

2- Statistics Canada. Leading causes of death, total population, by age group. Available at:https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/t1/tbl1/en/tv.action?pid=1310039401