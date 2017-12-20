Take Care on Highways During the Holidays

Albertans are advised to use extra caution on Alberta highways this week and over the holiday season.

Areas of southern Alberta have been experiencing heavy snowfalls that are affecting driving conditions. Accumulations of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected in the Calgary and Lethbridge regions and to the east, while accumulations west of Calgary toward the mountains are expected in the 25- to 40-cm range.

Winter driving conditions are expected to continue as Albertans travel on highways to gather with friends and family for holiday celebrations. Drivers are advised to prepare for winter conditions and adjust driving habits accordingly.

