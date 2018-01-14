Take a Scenic Snow Cat Tour at Castle Mountain

Have you checked out our Scenic Snowcat Tours yet? Includes a Scenic Chairlift Ride to the top of the Huckleberry Lift where you will jump aboard the Powder Stagecoach which will deliver you high up in the Alpine for scenic vistas of Castle Wildland Park, Haig, Gravenstafel, and the Continental Divide while sipping on some hot chocolate. Make sure you bring your camera! The Powder Stagecoach will return you the base area for a warm up in the T-Bar Pub & Grub. Only 12 seat available each week.
This is a non-skiing activity and all that’s required is warm clothing for the chairlift ride up to meet the cat, in addition to coming in handy for when you stop ridge top, for your photo op. Here’s what your tour will look like:
The cost of this tour is $79 + GST for adults (Ages 13 +) and $59 + GST for children (Ages 12 & under). Make your booking now through Castle Mountain Resort Guest Services by calling 1-888-SKI-TONS or 403-627-5101. Hurry, only 12 seats are available per departure!