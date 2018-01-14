Take a Scenic Snow Cat Tour at Castle Mountain

Have you checked out our Scenic Snowcat Tours yet? Includes a Scenic Chairlift Ride to the top of the Huckleberry Lift where you will jump aboard the Powder Stagecoach which will deliver you high up in the Alpine for scenic vistas of Castle Wildland Park, Haig, Gravenstafel, and the Continental Divide while sipping on some hot chocolate. Make sure you bring your camera! The Powder Stagecoach will return you the base area for a warm up in the T-Bar Pub & Grub. Only 12 seat available each week.

This is a non-skiing activity and all that’s required is warm clothing for the chairlift ride up to meet the cat, in addition to coming in handy for when you stop ridge top, for your photo op. Here’s what your tour will look like:

Check in at CMR Guest Services no later than 3:45 PM

Upload Huckleberry Chair by 4 PM (accompanied by guide)

Board the Powder Stagecoach snow cat near 4:15 PM (yes, the cat cabin is heated)

Arrive ridge top near 4:45 PM (near sunset) where you’ll stop for photos and enjoy hot chocolate & a snack

The cat will descend from the alpine, around our cat-ski terrain, with a return to the base at or near 6 PM

As an added bonus, a $10 T-Bar Pub voucher is included for each guest

The cost of this tour is $79 + GST for adults (Ages 13 +) and $59 + GST for children (Ages 12 & under). Make your booking now through Castle Mountain Resort Guest Services by calling 1-888-SKI-TONS or 403-627-5101. Hurry, only 12 seats are available per departure!

