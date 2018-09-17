Take the "Most Beautiful Art Tour" in the Foothills During Alberta Culture Days - Gateway Gazette

Start your tour with Firebrand Glass in Black Diamond

The leaves are starting to turn gold and our furnace is full of hot glass… so I guess that means fall is here! To celebrate the beauty of the season we are creating a bounty of glass pumpkins and harvest themed pieces. This bumper crop will be on display and for sale during Alberta Culture Days on Saturday September 29th from 11-4pm. There will also throughout the day there will be glassblowing demonstrations.If you are unable to attend this event, the studio is open for visits from Monday to Saturday. You can also purchase pumpkins directly through our website.

Other regional arts organizations will be hosting events for the Most Beautiful Art Tour. Click here for more information on the tour.