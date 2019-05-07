Taking Action to Build the Springbank Reservoir - Gateway Gazette

The Government of Alberta is appointing lawyer Martin Ignasiak to assess opportunities to expedite construction of the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir.

Ignasiak, a partner at the law firm of Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP, has extensive experience developing and executing strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for large-scale projects.

As an independent expert, Ignasiak will work swiftly to assess the project’s status and advise the government about immediate action to move the project forward, while respecting the regulatory approval processes and the ongoing consultations required with important stakeholders.

“We need an independent expert to evaluate the Springbank Reservoir project and determine what can be done to move this project forward. We are confident that Mr. Ignasiak will help us move quickly to protect the safety and economic security of Calgary and those living in other communities downstream of the Elbow River.” Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation

The Springbank Reservoir is part of the government’s overall flood-mitigation strategy for southern Alberta. Ineffective flood mitigation risks billions of dollars in lost economic activity and property damage.

Once constructed, the Springbank Off-Stream Reservoir will work in tandem with the Glenmore Reservoir in Calgary to accommodate water volumes equivalent to the southern Alberta floods of 2013. The project is under review by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, Alberta Environment and Parks and the Natural Resources Conservation Board.