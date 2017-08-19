Same Taste, New Place in 2018

The Federal Building plaza is set to host the Taste of Edmonton festival next July.

The Alberta government and festival producer Events Edmonton have come together to ensure food and beverage lovers can get their fill at what has become a summer tradition.

“We’re pleased to offer the Federal Building plaza as the location for the 2018 Taste of Edmonton festival. The plaza provides an exciting, centrally located space for Albertans to enjoy the food and entertainment of one of the capital region’s most loved and anticipated summer festivals.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

“Events Edmonton is pleased with the outcome of our collaboration with the Alberta government and the City of Edmonton to find a temporary home for Taste of Edmonton in 2018. We have fine-tuned the plan and settled on what works for each of us, while respecting the challenges of the site and ensuring Taste still delivers its key programming elements.” Paul Lucas, general manager, Events Edmonton

Government and Events Edmonton will work together over the coming months to finalize the event plan and logistics in time for the July festival.

The Taste of Edmonton was in need of an alternate location for 2018, as its usual home, Churchill Square, will be closed until 2019 due to LRT construction.